Jacob Moore, gimnasta de 18 años, ha sido el primer hombre en denunciar haber sufrido abusos por parte de Larry Nassar. CBS asegura que los abusos se produjeron en una sesión en la que, en principio, tenía que tratarse una lesión de hombro.
El joven tenía 16 años cuando Nassar abusó de él durante un tratamiento médico por una lesión en el hombro. El doctor camufló sus actos mediante un tratamiento de acupuntura en el área púbica y le preguntó a una gimnasta que estaba allí si alguna vez has visto una parte del cuerpo masculino.
"No era un tonto, sabía cuáles eran las prácticas médicas, y esa era algo fuera de lo común", dijo Moore a la estación de noticias NBC News Stephanie Gosk el martes. "Al salir del tratamiento me sentí muy incómodo".
Moore, que presentó una demanda contra Nassar, detalló las acusaciones en una conferencia de prensa el lunes, pero habló con NBC News el martes.
"Espero que se pudra en el infierno", dijo Moore a NBC News.
La hermana de Moore, Kameron, también alega que Nassar abusó de ella. "Mi hermana y yo no deberíamos relacionarnos sobre el hecho de que ambos hemos sido abusados", dijo Moore a NBC News.
Nassar, que trabajaba como médico tanto en Federación Estadounidense de Gimnasia como en la Universidad de Michigan, fue condenado en enero a un máximo de 175 años en prisión. "Acabo de firmar su sentencia de muerte", dijo la juez de Michigan Rosemarie Aquilina a Nassar después de que ella anunciara su sentencia.
“I hope he rots in hell.” Jacob Moore, first male Nassar victim, speaks out and files suit against disgraced doctor pic.twitter.com/QvLXQxE2pN— TODAY (@TODAYshow) 6 de marzo de 2018
