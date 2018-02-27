Público
Corrupción Asesinado un periodista eslovaco que investigaba un caso de fraude fiscal de empresarios vinculados al Gobierno

La UE condena el crimen e insta a las autoridades a investigarlo. La pareja de Jan Kuciak también fue tiroteada.

Jan Kuciak y su pareja, Martina K. / REPORTEROS SIN FRONTERAS

La viceprimera ministra búlgara y titular de Exteriores, Ekaterina Zaharieva, cuyo país ejerce la presidencia de turno de la Unión Europea este semestre, ha condenado el asesinato el un periodista eslovaco que investigaba un caso de fraude y ha instado a las autoridades eslovacas a investigar "lo antes posible" el caso.

"Condeno este acto terrible", ha subrayado la viceprimera ministra búlgara, que ha dejado claro que espera que "las autoridades eslovacas investiguen este asesinato terrible lo antes posible".

Zaharieva también ha trasladado sus "profundas condolencias" a la familia del periodista Jan Kuciak, de 27 años y miembro de la plantilla de Aktuality.sk, que investigaba un caso de fraude fiscal entre los empresarios vinculados al partido en el Gobierno, Dirección-Socialdemocracia.

El presidente de la Eurocámara, Antonio Tajani, ya dejó claro este lunes cuando se conoció la noticia de su asesinato que "al igual que con Daphne Caruana Galiza, el Parlamento Europeo no descansará hasta que se haga justicia"en alusión a la periodista maltesa asesinada en octubre con coche bomba y que también destapó varios escándalos de corrupción que implicaban a altos cargos del Gobierno de Joseph Muscat e incluso, su mujer.

"La UE no puede aceptar que un periodista sea asesinado por hacer su trabajo. Pido a las autoridades eslovacas para que lancen una investigación exhaustiva, con apoyo internacional si necesario, por Jan Kuciak", reclamó a través de su perfil de Twitter.

El cadáver del periodista apareció junto al de su novia en la vivienda en la que ambos residían, en la ciudad de Velka Maca, a 65 kilómetros al este de la capital del país, Bratislava. Según Bild, ella había recibido un disparo en la cabeza y él, en el pecho.

El último reportaje de Kuciak se publicó el pasado 9 de febrero y giraba en torno a un supuesto fraude fiscal en relación con un complejo de apartamentos de lujo en Bratislava. El caso provocó protestas en 2017 que exigían la dimisión del ministro del Interior, Robert Kalinak, por su relación empresarial con el promotor inmobiliario Ladislav Basternak, que ha sido investigado por fraude fiscal. Ambos han negado cualquier irregularidad.

El Gobierno ha ofrecido una recompensa de un millón de euros por información que permita detener a los autores de un crimen que, según la Policía, estaría relacionado con la labor de Kuciak.

