Brexit Bruselas rechaza el último plan de contingencia de Reino Unido para evitar una frontera restrictiva en Irlanda

El jefe negociador de la Comisión Europea para el Brexit, Michel Barnier, dice que "lo que es factible para Irlanda del Norte no lo es necesariamente para todo el Reino Unido"

Macron, May y Merkel, hace unos días en Sofía. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

El jefe negociador de la Comisión Europea (CE) para el Brexit, Michel Barnier, rechazó hoy el último plan de contingencia de Reino Unido para evitar una frontera restrictiva en Irlanda al considerar que "lo que es factible para Irlanda del Norte no lo es necesariamente para todo el Reino Unido".

"El plan de contingencia no puede extenderse al Reino Unido en su totalidad", dijo Barnier en una rueda de prensa tras la ronda de negociaciones técnicas celebrada en Bruselas sobre la salida del Reino Unido de la Unión Europea (UE).

La última propuesta británica, publicada este jueves tras una tensa semana en el gabinete de la primera ministra, la conservadora Theresa May, supondría que todo Reino Unido quedase alineado con la unión aduanera hasta no encontrar una solución que evite una frontera restrictiva entre Irlanda e Irlanda del Norte.

