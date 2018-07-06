El Gobierno británico acordó hoy proponer a la Unión Europea (UE) la creación de un área de libre comercio para bienes tras el Brexit, lo que evitaría los controles de aduanas y mantendría abierta la frontera con Irlanda. Tras horas de tensas negociaciones en Chequers (sureste de Inglaterra), los ministros acordaron que, para posibilitar ese libre comercio, el Reino Unido mantendría una equivalencia regulatoria con la UE para bienes, aunque no para servicios, según un comunicado.
La primera ministra británica, Theresa May, indicó que "la semana próxima" se darán más detalles de esta propuesta, en un Libro Blanco que será remitido a Bruselas. Según la líder conservadora, el plan creará "un área de libre comercio Reino Unido-UE que establecerá una normativa común para bienes industriales y productos agrícolas", si bien el Parlamento británico deberá aprobar cualquier futuro cambio en estas regulaciones.
"Como resultado, se evitarán fricciones en el campo del comercio, lo que protege el empleo y las formas de sustento, al mismo tiempo que cumplimos nuestro compromiso con Irlanda del Norte" y se mantiene la soberanía parlamentaria del país, afirmó. "También hemos acordado un nuevo modelo aduanero favorable a las empresas que nos dará libertad para cerrar nuevos acuerdos comerciales en otras partes del mundo", señaló.
Así, el Gobierno británico propone un sistema de aduanas que llama "dispositivo aduanero facilitado", que evitaría los controles fronterizos en esa área común, de modo que el Reino Unido aplicaría las tarifas y políticas comerciales propias a los bienes destinados a su territorio y las comunitarias a los que se dirigieran a la UE. Londres quiere mantener fuera de este acuerdo de libre comercio al sector de los servicios, pues piensa que es el que más puede expandirse mediante pactos comerciales con terceros países.
Paralelamente, el Reino Unido propone crear un "marco institucional conjunto" que asegure la "interpretación y aplicación consistente" de los acuerdos bilaterales británico-comunitarios, que tendría en cuenta, solo cuando fuera necesario, la jurisprudencia del Tribunal europeo de Justicia e incluiría mecanismos de resolución de disputas.
Los ministros, divididos entre partidarios de un Brexit duro o más suave, acordaron esta "posición colectiva" después de un día de conversaciones maratonianas en la mansión oficial campestre de la primera ministra en Chequers. Además de la propuesta que ahora deberá analizar Bruselas, decidieron que el Gobierno británico ha de "acelerar los preparativos" para el caso de que no se llegue a un acuerdo con la UE para la fecha límite del Consejo Europeo del próximo octubre.
