Bruselas recomienda que los países refuercen sus organismos contra la xenofobia

La normativa europea obliga a todos los Estados miembros a contar con estos organismos garantes de la igualdad de todos los ciudadanos sin importar su raza, sexo, orientación, creencia, edad o discapacidad.

Banderas de la UE en el exterior de la sede de la Comisión Europea, en Bruselas. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

La Comisión Europea (CE) adoptó este viernes una recomendación para que todos los países refuercen con más medios y recursos sus organismos contra la discriminación, el racismo y la xenofobia.

La normativa europea obliga a todos los Estados miembros a contar con estos organismos garantes de la igualdad de todos los ciudadanos sin importar su raza, sexo, orientación, creencia, edad o discapacidad.

En el caso español se trata del Consejo para la Eliminación de la Discriminación Racial o Étnica, con sede en Madrid.

En concreto, Bruselas quiere que estos organismos tengan más independencia, más capacidad de dar asesoría legal, adecuada financiación y personal, así como efectiva cooperación y coordinación con otros centros nacionales, comunitarios e internacionales.

Sobre la independencia, reclaman que puedan ser autónomos de la administración en su elección de personal y gestión de presupuesto.

La CE también llama a los Gobiernos a hacer campañas de visibilización de esos organismos para que las potenciales víctimas de discriminación sepan que existen y los servicios que les pueden ofrecer.

La igualdad es un valor fundamental en la UE, uno de los principios sobre los que se construye", dijo en un comunicado el vicepresidente primero de la CE, Frans Timmermans.

Según las directivas de igualdad, los países deben dar cuenta de forma regular del funcionamiento de estos organismos contra el racismo y la xenofobia.

