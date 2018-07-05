Público
Público

China La primera mujer comandante al frente de la Marina del Ejército de China

Wei Huixiao, de 40 años, se encuentra "un paso más cerca de convertirse en la primera mujer capitana de la armada del país".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Soldados chinos realizan maniobras en Heihe, en el noreste de China - EFE

Soldados chinos realizan maniobras en Heihe, en el noreste de China - EFE

La Marina del Ejército de Liberación Popular (ELP) chino tendrá por primera vez en su historia a una mujer en el cargo de comandante, informaron hoy los medios oficiales. Wei Huixiao, de 40 años, se encuentra "un paso más cerca de convertirse en la primera mujer capitana de la armada del país" y "pronto" será nombrada en el cargo.

Wei es miembro del Partido Comunista de China y se licenció en la Universidad de Nanjing, donde se especializó en ciencias atmosféricas. Fue en 2012 cuando se unió a la tripulación del primer portaaviones chino, el Liaoning, y desde entonces su carrera militar ha despegado, llegando a convertirse en 2016 en la primera subcomandante de la historia de la Marina.

La barrera de género persiste en China, especialmente en los puestos de alto nivel, por lo que el nombramiento de Wei abre las posibilidades para el resto de mujeres militares en un sector dominado por la presencia masculina.

Etiquetas