Detenido en California un asesino en serie autor también de 45 violaciones en los 70

Las autoridades californianas detuvieron el martes a un hombre sospechoso de matar presuntamente a 12 personas y haber cometido al menos 45 violaciones en este estado entre los años 70 y 80, según ha informado este miércoles la oficina del fiscal del condado de Sacramento (Estados Unidos).
Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., de 72 años y que vivía en el norte de la zona metropolitana de Sacramento, es la persona acusada de ser el famoso criminal en serie conocido, pero hasta ahora no identificado, como "el Asesino de Golden State", "el Violador del Área del Este" o el "Acosador Nocturno Original".
Este asesino cometió sus crímenes entre 1976 y 1986 en diferentes zonas de California como las ciudades de Sacramento, Oakland o Santa Bárbara y el condado de Orange. Las víctimas tenían entre 13 y 41 años, según los registros oficiales del Buró Federal de Investigación (FBI). Además de los 12 asesinatos y las 45 violaciones, se cree que DeAngelo también robó en más de 120 viviendas.
El detenido fue policía durante los años 70, por lo que pudo cometer algunos de sus crímenes mientras formaba parte de las fuerzas de seguridad. El FBI había ofrecido 50.000 dólares a quien pudiera facilitar información sobre este misterioso y sanguinario criminal como parte de una campaña en 2016 que trataba de esclarecer un caso que estuvo décadas sin ser resuelto.
