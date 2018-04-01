Diez muertos por el derrumbe de un edificio en el centro de la India

Diez personas han muerto y dos han resultado heridas al derrumbarse un edificio en mal estado en la ciudad de Indore, en el centro de la India, después de que un coche se estrellara contra un pilar de la construcción.
El subinspector de la Policía de Indore, Harinarayanachari Mishra, indicó que el vehículo se precipitó hacia las 21.00 hora local (17.30 GMT) en la noche del sábado contra el inmueble, de cuatro plantas y en el que funcionaba un hostal, haciendo que la construcción se viniera abajo. "El edificio era viejo, según dicen algunos tenía entre 70 y 90 años", indicó.
"La acción de rescate fue muy rápida y en dos o tres horas pudimos sacar a 12 personas", relató, al subrayar que todos los supervivientes han sido rescatados de entre los escombros.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, jefe de Gobierno del estado Madhya Pradesh, donde se encuentra Indore, anunció compensaciones de 200.000 rupias (unos 2.500 euros) para las familias de los fallecidos y de 50.000 rupias (625 euros) para los heridos.
Los derrumbes e incendios de edificios son frecuentes en la India, a menudo debido al precario estado de las infraestructuras y a la falta de mantenimiento, factores alimentados por la corrupción y prácticas ilegales en el sector de la construcción.
En septiembre pasado más de 30 personas murieron por el derrumbe de un edificio de viviendas en Bombay (oeste) y en diciembre 14 perecieron por el colapso de una tienda en la misma ciudad.
