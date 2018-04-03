El Gobierno de Donald Trump quiere presionar a los jueces de inmigración con cuotas anuales para acelerar la tramitación de casos y, eventualmente, aumentar las deportaciones, informó este lunes The Washington Post.
Los jueces deberán procesar un mínimo de 700 casos al año para obtener una evaluación de rendimiento "satisfactoria", según las nuevas directrices del Departamento de Justicia a las que ha tenido acceso el rotativo capitalino.
Estas nuevas directrices también penalizarán a los magistrados que eleven más del 15 % de ciertos casos a tribunales superiores o a jueves que fijen audiencias demasiado separadas en el tiempo una de otra.
El objetivo de las cuotas es desatascar los más de 600.000 casos pendientes ante la Oficina Ejecutiva de Revisión de Casos de Inmigración (EOIR, por sus siglas en inglés), el sistema judicial de inmigración de Estados Unidos.
Estos casos pueden tardar años en llegar ante un juez, un tiempo en el que generalmente los inmigrantes están autorizados a trabajar en Estados Unidos, lo que algunos ven como un incentivo a la inmigración irregular.
El portavoz del Departamento de Justicia Devin O'Malley dijo al The Washington Post que actualmente los jueces de inmigración procesan de media 678 casos al año, aunque algunos de los magistrados llegan a 1.100. "Esto equivale a completar tres casos por día, por lo que no es una subida tan grande", dijo O'Malley.
La EOIR pertenece a la rama Ejecutiva y no a la Judicial, así que su funcionamiento depende directamente del Gobierno.
La jueza A. Ashley Tabaddor, presidenta de la Asociación Nacional de Jueces de Inmigración, dijo al rotativo capitalino que el sistema de cuotas pondría en cuestión el sistema judicial.
"Podría cuestionarse la integridad o imparcialidad del tribunal si la decisión del juez está influenciada por factores ajenos al caso o si se deniegan mociones por la preocupación de un juez de mantener su trabajo", afirmó.
Desatascar los cientos de miles de casos abiertos en el sistema es una de las acciones que el Gobierno de Trump quiere potenciar para endurecer el control de la inmigración irregular a Estados Unidos.
Más allá de las cuotas, el Gobierno pretende ampliar la plantilla de jueces migratorios con docenas de contrataciones.
