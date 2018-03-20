Público
El expresidente Nicolas Sarkozy, detenido por la financiación de su campaña en 2007

El exmandatario permanece bajo custodia policial en las oficinas de la Policía Judicial en la localidad de Nanterre, al noroeste de París, donde está siendo interrogado.

El expresidente francés Nicolas Sarkozy.- REUTERS

El expresidente francés Nicolas Sarkozy ha sido puesto este martes bajo custodia de la Policía Judicial en la localidad de Nanterre bajo la sospecha de financiación ilícita en la campaña política que le llevó a la victoria en las elecciones presidenciales de 2007, según ha informado el diario Le Monde.

El exmandatario permanece bajo custodia policial en las oficinas de la Policía Judicial en la localidad de Nanterre, al noroeste de París, donde está siendo interrogado bajo la sospecha de que podría haber recibido financiación de Libia durante la campaña para las presidenciales de 2007.

