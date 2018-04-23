Público
Público

Atropello masivo Una furgoneta atropella a un número indeterminado de personas en Toronto

El conductor se dio a la fuga pero fue detenido menos de una hora después del suceso. La Policía canadiense aún no sabe si se trata de un accidente o de un atropello intencionado. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Una víctima del atropello masivo en Toronto es ayudada por otros peatones. (REUTERS)

Una víctima del atropello masivo en Toronto es ayudada por otros peatones. (REUTERS)

Una furgoneta que posteriormente se dio a la fuga ha arrollado este lunes a a un número indeterminado de personas en el norte de Toronto (Canadá), según informó a través de Twitter la Policía de la ciudad. El atropello se ha producido a las 13.30 hora local, 19.30 horas en España.

"Numerosos transeúntes han sido golpeados por una furgoneta blanca en la zona de la calles Yonge y Finch", señaló la Policía en su cuenta de Twitter, aunque agregó que no puede confirmar el número de heridos ni la gravedad de sus lesiones.

Imágenes ofrecidas por la radiotelevisión pública canadiense, CBC, muestran a varias personas que son atendidas en la acera en las inmediaciones de la salida de una estación de metro.

Menos de una hora después del atropello, la Policía anunciaba que el conductor de la furgoneta había sido detenido. El interrogatorio al detenido puede aclarar la naturaleza del suceso ya que las autoridades de la capital canadiense aún no saben si se trata de un accidente o de un acto intencionado. La Policía lo está investigando.

El incidente coincide con la celebración en Toronto de la cumbre de ministros de Asuntos Exteriores del G-7 que tratando, entre otros asuntos, medidas antiterroristas y contra el extremismo yihadista.

Etiquetas