Piratas informáticos han robado los datos personales de al menos 1,5 millones de habitantes de Singapur —más de una cuarta parte de la población total—, entre ellos informes sobre la medicación de 160.000 pacientes, informaron este viernes las autoridades.
El ciberataque logró acceder a la base de datos de las instituciones sanitarias de la nación en una acción "deliberada, dirigida y bien planificada", apuntó el Gobierno. Entre los afectados se encuentran el primer ministro, Lee Hsien Loong, y otros miembros del gabinete.
"El ataque se dirigió ala medicación que tomo, específica y repetidamente (...) No sé lo qué los asaltantes esperaban conseguir. Quizás buscaban oscuros secretos de Estado o algo para avergonzarme", indicó Lee en su perfil de Facebook.
Los piratas informáticos lograron acceso a los registros en los ordenadores de cuatro hospitales, cinco clínicas especializadas y otros nueve centros de salud, precisaron los oficiales durante una rueda de prensa en la que participaron varios ministros.
El Gobierno señaló que se han visto comprometidos los datos de al menos 1,5 pacientes que visitaron las instalaciones sanitarias entre mayo de 2015 y el 4 julio de 2018. Entre las informaciones obtenidas de manera ilegal se encuentran nombres, direcciones, datos de género o fechas de nacimiento, entre otros.
Los piratas informáticos lograron además las prescripciones médicas de unos 160.000 pacientes, aunque las autoridades locales señalaron que no hay filtración de diagnósticos, resultados de pruebas o anotaciones de los facultativos.
Las autoridades han abierto una investigación para esclarecer los motivos y los responsables detrás del ataque informático.
