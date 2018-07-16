Público
China y la Unión Europea acuerdan defender el sistema multilateral de comercio

La cumbre ha estado marcada por cuestiones comerciales, especialmente tras los nuevos aranceles impuestos a China por el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, rechazando así las medidas unilaterales impuestas por Estados Unidos.

El presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker, y el primer ministro chino, Li Keqiang durante la cumbre anual China-Unión Europea. / EFE

China y la Unión Europea (UE) han acordado este lunes defender el sistema multilateral de comercio y rechazaron las medidas unilaterales impuestas por Estados Unidos.

Los líderes chinos y europeos reunidos este lunes en una cumbre en Pekín insistieron en su objetivo de reformar la Organización Mundial del Comercio (OMC) para mejorar el sistema multilateral y evitar medidas proteccionistas.

China prometió, además, que continuará el proceso de apertura de su economía a inversiones y exportaciones europeas, según aseguró el primer ministro, Li Keqiang, en una rueda de prensa. "China aumentará de forma significativa el acceso a sus mercados y reducirá los aranceles" a los productos necesarios a sus consumidores y sus empresas, explicó Li.

Una "nueva fase"

Además, Pekín y Bruselas intercambiaron nuevas ofertas en las negociaciones para un tratado bilateral de inversiones que mantienen desde hace cuatro años y que han entrado en una "nueva fase", en palabras del primer ministro chino.

El presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker, consideró que en este aspecto la cumbre ha logrado buenos progresos y subrayó el convencimiento de la Unión Europea de que el gigante asiático debe mejorar aún más las oportunidades que ofrece a las firmas extranjeras. "Pensamos que China se puede abrir aún más", afirmó Juncker.

La vigésima cumbre anual China-UE está marcada por cuestiones comerciales, tanto en el ámbito bilateral como global, especialmente tras los nuevos aranceles impuestos a China por el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump.

