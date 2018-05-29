Público
Lieja Un hombre mata a dos policías en Lieja

El hombre, que ha sido abatido, se había atrincherado con un rehén en el sexto piso de un edificio tras disparar contra la Policía, según la cadena de televisión RTBF

Dos policías han muerto tras un tiroteo que ha tenido lugar este martes en la ciudad de Lieja (Avroy), según ha informado la cadena francófona RTBF, que también ha señalado que el hombre que ha disparado a los agentes ha sido abatido.

El hombre neutralizado se había atrincherado con un rehén en el sexto piso de un edificio tras disparar contra la Policía, según la cadena de televisión.

(Habrá ampliación)

