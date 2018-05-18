El soldado de Infantería de Marina Antonio Carrero Jiménez ha fallecido esta mañana al salirse de la carretera el vehículo en el que viajaba junto a otros tres militares españoles que han resultado heridos, cuando participaba en un convoy militar en la localidad de Somadougou, en Mali.
El Ministerio de Defensa ha informado del accidente en un comunicado, en el que explica que el convoy regresaba de una misión de apoyo al ejército maliense y que los heridos han sido trasladados a Doulikoro, donde se encuentra la mayor parte del destacamento español en la zona.
España participa en la misión de la Unión Europea para luchar contra el terrorismo en Mali (EUTM Mali) con un total de 292 efectivos, de los que 60 pertenecen al Cuerpo de Infantería de Marina.
Antonio Carrero Jiménez era natural de Dos Hermanas (Sevilla) y tenía 27 años de edad. Estaba destinado en el Tercio de Armada, en el II Batallón de Desembarco, con sede en San Fernando (Cádiz).
Según Defensa, el accidente "de carácter fortuito" ha tenido lugar a las 8:55 de la mañana (hora española) a unos 40 kilómetros al sur de Sevare, en el centro del país.
El vehículo en el que viajaba Carrero formaba parte de un convoy que regresaba de una misión de apoyo al Ejército maliense.
Tanto el fallecido como los heridos han sido trasladados para su atención a Koulikoro, donde se encuentra la mayor parte del destacamento español en la zona.
Desde el pasado 30 de enero, el general de Brigada Enrique Millán Martínez ostenta el mando de la operación bajo bandera de la Unión Europea.
