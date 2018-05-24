Público
Acoso sexual Morgan Freeman dejará de ser la voz del metro de Vancouver tras ser acusado de acoso sexual 

TransLink, el sistema de transporte público de la ciudad canadiense, prescinde del actor estadounidense en sus anuncios

Morgan Freeman, en la gala literaria de PEN America. / LUCAS JACKSON (REUTERS)

El sistema de transporte público de la ciudad canadiense de Vancouver anunció hoy que dejará de utilizar la voz de Morgan Freeman en sus anuncios después de que varias mujeres acusaran al actor estadounidense de acoso sexual.

El sistema, denominado TransLink, señaló en un comunicado que "a la vista de la información detallada hoy en varios artículos sobre graves acusaciones contra el actor Morgan Freeman (...) ha decidido dejar de utilizar su voz en anuncios como parte de una campaña publicitaria de Visa en el sistema". "Estaremos en contacto con Visa para tratar el tema", añadió TransLink.

Freeman había sido contratado para promover el uso de tarjetas de Visa en el lanzamiento de un sistema de pago de viajes en TransLink con tarjetas de crédito y aplicaciones móviles.

TransLink había emitido once mensajes con la voz de Freeman que estaban siendo distribuidos en el sistema de transporte público. Uno de los mensajes de Freeman combinaba un saludo a Vancouver con una curiosidad sobre la ciudad antes de promover el uso de Visa.

"Hola Vancouver. ¿Sabías que los rollitos California fueron inventados en Vancouver? Si vas al chiringuito de sushi de moda, ahora puedes utilizar tu Visa para ir a todos los sitios que TransLink cubre", explica el actor.

Otros anuncios combinaban humor sin mencionar a Visa. "Hola pasajeros del autobús. En este autobús no está permitido fumar, pero seguro que ya lo sabían".

