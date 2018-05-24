Ocho mujeres pertenecientes a la industria del cine acusaron hoy al actor estadounidense Morgan Freeman de comportamiento indebido en un reportaje publicado por la cadena CNN.

El relato comienza con una joven asistente de producción que, en el verano de 2015, comenzó a trabajar en el plató de la comedia Going in Style, una cinta protagonizada por Freeman, Michael Caine y Alan Arkin. Lo que creía el trabajo de sus sueños derivó en meses de acoso hacia ella por parte del actor.

En su testimonio, acusa al actor de tocamientos indeseados y comentarios sobre su figura y sobre su vestimenta a diario. En una de esas situaciones, Freeman trató de levantarle la falda en varias ocasiones mientras le preguntaba si llevaba ropa interior.

Arkin le pidió que parara y Freeman se sorprendió, sin saber cómo reaccionar, según el relato de la mujer.

Lo ocurrido llevó a la joven a abandonar la industria del cine.

"Eran comentarios constantes sobre mi aspecto", señaló la mujer, que a menudo volvía a casa entre lágrimas.

Otra mujer sostiene que Freeman la acosó sexualmente a ella y a su asistente en el set de la cinta de robos Now You See Me al hacer numerosos comentarios sobre su cuerpo.

"Sabíamos que si iba a estar por allí no debíamos llevar prendas que mostraran nuestros pechos, nuestros traseros... Es decir, no debíamos llevar nada ajustado", indicó.

Incluso tres periodistas del mundo del entretenimiento aseguran haber sido objeto de comentarios inapropiados por parte del intérprete durante los llamados junkets, días de atención a los medios antes del estreno de una cinta.

En total, ocho mujeres denunciaron el trato de Freeman como acoso sexual o, al menos, comportamiento indebido, ya sea a la hora de promover sus películas, en el plató e incluso en su productora, Revelations Entertainment.

Al menos cuatro personas que han trabajado en tareas de producción de cintas de Freeman a lo largo de la última década indicaron que ese comportamiento ocurría "repetidamente" de manera que hacía sentir incómodas a muchas mujeres.

Los ocho testimonios aseguran que nunca hicieron públicas sus quejas por miedo a perder sus puestos de trabajo.

El portavoz de Freeman no respondió a varias peticiones de CNN para pronunciarse al respecto.