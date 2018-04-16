Un marroquí casado desde hace 35 años con una mujer con la que tuvo nueve hijos acaba de denunciarla y pedir el divorcio al enterarse de que ha sido toda su vida estéril, según relata hoy el diario Al Massae.
Habitante de una rica región agrícola al norte de Rabat, el hombre, de profesión maestro, fue a consultar a un urólogo por una lesión parecida a la varicela en su testículo derecho, que dijo arrastrar prácticamente toda su vida sin haberle ocasionado hasta ahora mayores trastornos.
Al hacerle unos análisis rutinarios, el urólogo le comentó sin ningún género de dudas que era estéril y que la razón de la infertilidad estaba claramente ligada a ese quiste testicular, conforme al documento del que el diario afirma tener en una copia.
Indignado, el hombre ha presentado denuncia por adulterio (delito penado en Marruecos), con vistas además a desentenderse de la tutela de los nueve hijos.
