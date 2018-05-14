Público
El Ejército israelí mata a siete palestinos en las protestas en Gaza contra la embajada de EEUU en Jerusalén

Además hay 500 palestinos heridos por disparos de Israel en las protestas han estallado en contra del traslado de la Embajada de EEUU de Tel Aviv a Jerusalén y con motivo de la 'Marcha del Retorno', que reclama el derecho de los refugiados a volver a sus hogares.

Manifestantes palestinos se reúnen contra el traslado de la embajada de Estados Unidos a Jerusalén, en la frontera entre Israel y Gaza. / Reuters

Al menos siete palestinos han muerto y cerca de 500 fueron heridos en las protestas en la frontera de Gaza contra el traslado de la Embajada de EEUU de Tel Aviv a Jerusalén y con motivo de la 'Marcha del Retorno', que reclama el derecho de los refugiados a volver a sus hogares.

Unos 93 palestinos resultaron heridos de bala, unos 15 por metralla procedente de disparos del ejército de Israel, al menos 10 por inhalación de humos y unos 29 padecen golpes y contusiones. 

La muerte de estas siete personas eleva a 53 el número de palestinos muertos por disparos israelíes desde que comenzaron las protestas el pasado 30 de marzo.

Está previsto que las protestas vayan en aumento a lo largo del día, el 70 aniversario de la creación de Israel, mientras los altavoces de las mezquitas de Gaza llaman a los palestinos a sumarse a la llamada de la marcha.

