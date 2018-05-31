El presidente de Italia da luz verde al Gobierno pactado entre M5S y Liga

El presidente de Italia, Sergio Mattarella, ha encargado este jueves a Giuseppe Conte la tarea de formar gobierno, dando así 'luz verde' al acuerdo alcanzado horas antes por el Movimiento 5 Estrellas (M5S) y la Liga para gobernar juntos, que evita repetir las elecciones generales del 4 de marzo.
Conte ha aceptado el encargo y ya ha presentado su lista de ministros al jefe de Estado. Mattarella convocó a Conte después de que el M5S y la Liga anunciaran que habían llegado otra vez a un acuerdo para presentar un nuevo Ejecutivo tras el veto del presidente al euroescéptico Paolo Savona, de 81 años, como candidato a ministro de Economía.
En la lista que Conte ha entregado este jueves, Savona estará al frente del Ministerio de Asuntos para la Unión Europea (UE) y en Economía, el M5S y la Liga situarán al profesor romano Giovanni Tria, de 69 años. El juramento de Conte y del Ejecutivo se celebrará este viernes a las 16.00 horas (14.00 GMT).
Conte, un jurista prácticamente desconocido hasta hace una semana y que incluso este jueves impartió normalmente sus clases de Derecho Privado en la Universidad de Florencia, compareció después del anuncio de la Jefatura de Estado para comunicar su Ejecutivo. Entre los cambios respecto a la lista que pretendían presentar la pasada semana, estaba el ministros de Exteriores que será ahora el exjuez del Tribunal de Justicia de la UE, Enzo Moavero Milanesi. El reparto de carteras entre el M5S y la Liga es prácticamente equitativo.
El M5S se hace con Desarrollo Económico y Trabajo (Di Maio), Sanidad (Giulia Grillo), Cultura y Turismo (Alberto Bonisoli), Defensa (Elisabetta Trenta), Justicia (Alfonso Bonafede), Asuntos para el Sur (Barbara Lezzi) y Infraestructuras (Danilo Toninelli) y Relaciones con el Parlamento (Riccardo Fraccaro) y Mediambiente (Sergio Costa).
La Liga controlará Interior (Salvini), Ministerio de la Administración Pública (Giulia Bongiorno), Asuntos Regionales (Enrica Stefani), Discapacidad y Familia (Lorenzo Fontana), Agricultura (Gianmarco Centinaio) y Educación (Marco Bussetti). Además la mano derecha de Salvini, Giancarlo Giorgetti, será nombrado subsecretario a la presidencia del Gobierno.
Tras el juramento del nuevo Ejecutivo ante el Jefe de Estado y después el traspaso de poderes entre Paolo Gentiloni y Conte. Por último, el Ejecutivo tendrá que superar la investidura en los dos tramos del Parlamento, la Cámara de los Diputados y el Senado, donde M5S y Liga cuentan con la mayoría absoluta.
