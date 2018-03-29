Los primeros recuentos de votos tras las elecciones presidenciales en Egipto, que concluyeron ayer, miércoles, otorgan una victoria aplastante al mandatario Abdelfatah al Sisi en unos comicios calificados de "farsa" por la oposición, que no ha podido concurrir a las elecciones.
La agencia de noticias oficial, Mena, indicó que según los recuentos en varias provincias del país, Al Sisi logró cientos de miles de votos y su único contrincante, Musa Mustafa Musa, unos pocos miles.
Ninguna fuente oficial ha ofrecido todavía los datos de participación o porcentajes de votación, ni a nivel regional ni nacional.
La victoria de Al Sisi era ampliamente esperada porque su único contrincante, un aliado del presidente, durante la campaña electoral no participó en mítines y casi no hizo propaganda para darse a conocer.
Está previsto que el resultado oficial de los comicios se anuncie el próximo lunes.
Su gran incógnita es el índice de participación, algo que ha preocupado tanto a las autoridades que han llegado a anunciar que aplicarían multas a los electores que no hayan acudido a las urnas.
Los partidos de oposición llamaron a boicotear las elecciones, por considerarlas una "farsa".
