El Tribunal Supremo de Estados Unidos rechazó este pasado lunes estudiar una petición de la Casa Blanca para comenzar el 5 de marzo la retirada progresiva de los beneficios de los que gozan actualmente los dreamers, como se conoce a los casi 700.000 migrantes amparados por el programa de la Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA, por sus siglas en inglés).
Trump intenta poner fin al programa implantado en 2012 por su predecesor, Barack Obama, y que protege de la deportación a cientos de miles de personas que llegaron a Estados Unidos siendo niños. La intención del actual presidente, sin embargo, se ha topado con una batería de denuncias llegadas tanto de estados demócratas como de organizaciones e individuos.
Un tribunal federal determinó el 9 de enero que, hasta que se resuelva este litigio, el Gobierno de Trump no puede iniciar su plan de derogación de la DACA, previsto para el 5 de marzo. La Administración elevó entonces una petición al Supremo para seguir adelante con la medida, pero el Alto Tribunal ha rechazado este lunes tener en cuenta dicho recurso.
El Tribunal Supremo, no obstante, ha dejado claro en su breve resolución que su posicionamiento de este lunes no le predispone en relación a la cuestión de fondo y que aún está en manos de cortes de menor instancia, según informan medios norteamericanos.
El Congreso, entretanto, no ha logrado consensuar una legislación que resuelva el futuro de las casi 700.000 personas que ven peligrar su futuro por el final de la DACA. Entre los planes debatidos por los legisladores figura una potencial vía para que estos beneficiarios puedan acceder a la ciudadanía estadounidense.
