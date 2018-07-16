Trump dice que el cara a cara con Putin ha sido "un muy buen comienzo para todos"

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, calificó este lunes de "un buen comienzo para todos" la reunión a solas que mantuvo durante más de dos horas en Helsinki con su homólogo ruso, Vladímir Putin. "Creo que ha sido un muy buen principio. Es un comienzo muy, muy bueno para todos", dijo Trump a los periodistas al comienzo de su almuerzo de trabajo con Putin.
El cara a cara entre los dos mandatarios, que estaban acompañados únicamente por sus intérpretes, duró dos horas y diez minutos, es decir, 40 minutos más de lo previsto, informaron los medios rusos. A continuación Trump y Putin se dirigieron a su almuerzo de trabajo con algunos de sus principales ministros y asesores, entre ellos sus respectivos titulares Exteriores, Mike Pompeo y Serguéi Lavrov.
Putin no hizo declaraciones a la prensa al comienzo del almuerzo, aunque al empezar su reunión a solas con Trump le había pedido hablar de los "puntos de tensión en el mundo" sobre los que las dos potencias tienen posturas encontradas.
Trump, por su parte, auguró que desarrollaría una relación "extraordinaria" con Putin, porque, a su juicio, "el mundo quiere" que ambos se lleven bien. Los dos mandatarios tienen previsto ofrecer una conferencia de prensa conjunta antes de poner fin a su primera cumbre formal.
Poco antes, Trump había escrito en su cuenta de Twitter que la relación de su país con Rusia "nunca ha estado peor", debido a la investigación sobre la injerencia rusa en las elecciones estadounidenses de 2016. “Nuestra relación con Rusia nunca ha estado peor gracias a los muchos años de idiotez y estupidez y ahora la caza de brujas amañada", ha afirmado a través de la red social.
