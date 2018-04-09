El FBI registró hoy la oficina de Michael D. Cohen, abogado personal del presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, y confiscó registros relacionados con distintos asuntos, entre ellos los pagos a Stephanie Clifford, más conocida como la actriz porno Stormy Daniels, informó el diario The New York Times. La versión citó al abogado de Cohen, Stephen Ryan, quien calificó la acción como "inapropiada e innecesaria".

El jurista explicó al periódico neoyorquino que la Fiscalía federal para el distrito sur de Nueva York "ejecutó una serie de órdenes de allanamiento y confiscó las comunicaciones privilegiadas" entre Cohen y sus clientes.

Según el Times, el registro no parece estar relacionado directamente con la investigación sobre la presunta trama rusa que lidera el fiscal especial Robert Mueller, pero no descarta que haya sido el resultado de información descubierta por él y que haya entregado a fiscales en Nueva York. "Los fiscales federales me han informado de que la acción de Nueva York es, en parte, una referencia de la Oficina del Asesor Especial, Robert Mueller", agregó Ryan.

Una fuente citada por el rotativo señaló que, además de los pagos, el FBI confiscó información sobre correos electrónicos, documentos de impuestos y registros comerciales.

Stormy Daniels, a la que medios de prensa han vinculado con Trump, recibió de Cohen 130.000 dólares, aunque el propio presidente señaló la semana pasada que no sabía que su abogado le había entregado esa suma a la actriz como parte de un acuerdo de confidencialidad sobre una relación que supuestamente mantuvo con él.