La dueña de un restaurante de la ciudad de Lexington (Virginia, Estados Unidos) se negó el viernes por la noche a servir la cena a la portavoz de la Casa Blanca, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, y a su familia, según confirmó hoy en Twitter la perjudicada. El incidente se produjo en el restaurante The Red Hen (La Gallina roja, en español), fundado en 2008 y que se encuentra en Lexington, a unas tres horas en coche de Washington.
En Twitter, Sanders explicó hoy que la propietaria del restaurante le pidió que se fuera porque trabaja para el Gobierno del presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, quien en los últimos días ha recibido numerosas críticas por su política para separar a familias migrantes en la frontera con México.
"La pasada noche la dueña de Red Hen en Lexington, Virginia, me dijo que me fuera porque trabajaba para @POTUS y me fui cortesmente", explicó Sanders. "Sus acciones dicen más sobre ella que sobre mí. Siempre hago todo lo que puedo para tratar de una forma respetuosa a todo el mundo, incluyendo a aquellos con los que no estoy de acuerdo, y continuaré haciéndolo", añadió.
Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) 23 de junio de 2018
El incidente se convirtió anoche en un tema muy popular en las redes sociales debido a una entrada que escribió en Facebook Jaike Foley-Schultz, que dice ser uno de los camareros del restaurante. Foley-Schultz escribió: "Acabo de atender a Sarah Huckabee Sanders por un total de dos minutos, antes de que mi jefe le echara a ella y a 7 miembros de su familia".
El comentario fue reproducido en redes sociales por diferentes organizaciones sociales, incluido el grupo ecologista Clean Virginia, y acabó desatando una batalla entre partidarios y detractores de Sanders en la página de Facebook del establecimiento y de Yelp, una web destinada a calificar a los restaurantes.
Además, Sanders recibió hoy el apoyo de algunos miembros del Ejecutivo, como la portavoz del Departamento de Estado, Heather Nauert, quien dijo en su cuenta de Twitter: "Sarah, eres una [mujer] de primera clase. Siento muchísimo que fueras tratada de esa forma".
Sanders, uno de los rostros más conocidos del Gobierno, no ha sido la única en sufrir esta semana un incidente en un restaurante. El martes, la secretaria de Seguridad Nacional de EEUU, Kirstjen Nielsen, llevaba una hora cenando en el restaurante mexicano MXDC, a dos cuadras de la Casa Blanca, cuando varias personas entraron al grito de "¡qué vergüenza!" y "¡acaba con la separación familiar!". Ese episodio fue grabado en vídeo y las imágenes se hicieron virales en las redes sociales.
Comentarios
