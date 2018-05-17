Una agencia ofreció la noticia de la nueva casa de Iglesias y Montero por 15.000 euros

Una conocida agencia de noticias puso a la venta la información, publicada como exclusiva por Ok Diario, de la nueva casa de Pablo Iglesias e Irene Montero. Según publica este jueves El Confidencial, la noticia se ofreció a varios medios de comunicación a cambio de 15.000 euros. Según ha podido saber Público, la agencia es Gtres.
La citada agencia contactó durante los últimos días con diferentes redacciones, a las que se les ofertó el contenido de la información y las imágenes, según El Confidencial. La noticia del nuevo inmueble de Iglesias y Montero se dio a conocer después de que Look, la sección de corazón del diario que dirige Eduardo Inda, la publicara este miércoles.
La compra de la vivienda se convirtió este martes en uno de los asuntos más comentado en Twitter en España, con más de 35.000 referencias. Según la información, los dirigentes de Podemos, que serán padres de gemelos el próximo otoño, han comprado un chalet de 260 metros cuadrados de una sola planta y con piscina en esa zona residencial del norte de Madrid valorado en más de 600.000 euros y al que tienen intención de mudarse en breve.
Iglesias y Montero, que hasta ahora residían en la localidad de Rivas-Vaciamadrid de alquiler, han solicitado conjuntamente una hipoteca de 540 mil euros a pagar en 30 años, según explican a Efe desde su entorno. Las mismas fuentes aseguran que uno de los motivos de que hayan elegido esa vivienda, además de la necesidad de mayor espacio ante la llegada de sus dos hijos, es la cercanía de un colegio público que utiliza un método educativo de aprendizaje alternativo.
