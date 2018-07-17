Público
Público

Podemos Andalucía Ediles de Podemos en Málaga impugnarán los resultados de las primarias andaluzas

Esgrimen como argumentos "la confusión en el censo y la utilización de los aparatos de Podemos Andalucía en exclusivo beneficio de la candidata Rodríguez", que ayer obtuvo la victoria en las primarias de la formación con el 75% de los votos frente a Isabel Franco

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La líder andaluza de Podemos, Teresa Rodriguez. EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal.

La líder andaluza de Podemos, Teresa Rodriguez. EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal.

Los concejales de Podemos Andalucía en los ayuntamientos de Mijas y Fuengirola (Málaga) Francisco Martínez Ávila y Pedro Pérez Blanes, respectivamente, impugnarán el resultado de las elecciones que han dado el triunfo a Teresa Rodríguez, según han anunciado en un comunicado.

Los ediles, que presentarán la impugnación "en las próximas horas" ante la Comisión de Garantías Democráticas andaluza y estatal, han asegurado que cuentan con el apoyo de otros inscritos de Podemos Andalucía y firmantes del Manifiesto Tercera Vía, que defendía que el proceso no se ajustaba a lo acordado por los integrantes de la formación.

En el escrito esgrimirán como argumentos "la confusión en el censo y la utilización de los aparatos de Podemos Andalucía en exclusivo beneficio de la candidata Rodríguez", que ayer obtuvo la victoria en las primarias de la formación con el 75% de los votos frente a Isabel Franco, considerada afín a Pablo Iglesias. Respecto a la confusión en el censo, han indicado que tienen pruebas que demuestran que, aunque "se dijo que el censo quedaba cerrado el 1 de julio, ha estado abierto hasta el propio día 16".

También han denunciado que se impidiera la participación de la candidata de Granada, Leticia García Panal, y la utilización de las herramientas informáticas oficiales del partido para hacer un "llamamiento al voto" a Teresa Rodríguez.

Los concejales malagueños presentarán además esta impugnación como material probatorio en el proceso judicial en curso contra la convocatoria de la II Asamblea por falta de garantías, cuyo juicio se celebrará en septiembre en la Audiencia de Málaga.

Etiquetas