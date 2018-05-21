Una avería del Canal de Isabel II deja sin agua a miles de vecinos en Madrid

La rotura registrada esta mañana en una conducción de agua del Canal de Isabel II, con cortes de suministro a decenas de miles de vecinos de seis distritos madrileños y algunas zonas de los pueblos de Paracuellos y Alcobendas, ha provocado un socavón de entre 100 y 150 metros cuadrados en el distrito de Hortaleza.
Bomberos del Ayuntamiento de Madrid están en la zona desde primera hora de la mañana para controlar la situación causada por la rotura en una tubería principal que ha soltado "bastante agua", según fuentes municipales, y continúan allí "de manera preventiva" para comprobar que esta pérdida de agua no cause daños.
El tráfico sigue cortado tráfico en la avenida Niceto Alcalá Zamora, sin que en principio se hayan producido daños personales ni otro tipo de perjuicios materiales, aparte de los daños en la red de alcantarillado de las zonas afectadas.
Los servicios técnicos del Canal de Isabel II han conseguido aislar ya la rotura que se ha producido esta mañana en la zona este de Madrid y se encuentran todavía realizando las maniobras alternativas en la red de distribución para recuperar el suministro "lo antes posible".
Se trata de "una incidencia fortuita" en una conducción de agua en la zona este de Madrid que está provocando cortes de suministro y baja presión en varios distritos como Villa de Vallecas, Barajas, Hortaleza, San Blas, Ciudad Lineal, Vicálvaro, Las Tablas, así como algunas zonas de los municipios de Paracuellos del Jarama y Alcobendas, según explica la compañía en un comunicado.
