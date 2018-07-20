Casado se vale de Dignidad y Justicia para atacar a Santamaría con el fantasma de ETA

Una vez ya comenzado el Congreso del PP, el equipo de Casado ha lanzado un órdago contra su rival y ha mandado a la prensa un comunicado de la Fundación Dignidad y Justicia en el que muestran su apoyo al candidato, y acusan a Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría de no ser una "persona de valores", no evitar la "excarcelación masiva de más de 100 terroristas de ETA" y favorecer "la salida del terrorista Bolinaga".
Los "líderes que defienden nuestra nación", según Dignidad y Justicia: Albert Rivera, Francisco Alvarez Cascos o Santiago Abascal
Es la misma organización que denunció al rapero Pablo Hásel por un tuit sobre Ortega Lara, o que se querelló en 2008 contra los portavoces de expresos de ETA, y hoy acusa a la exvicepresidenta del Gobierno de no haberse preocupado "nunca" por los asesinatos de la banda terrorista que hoy siguen sin resolver. "Casado defiende el esclarecimiento de los casi 400 asesinatos sin resolver de ETA, algo de lo que nunca se preocupó Saez de Santamaría en sus casi 7 años de Gobierno", aseguran.
En la misma línea, justifican su rechazo afirmando que "defiende el continuismo de Rajoy, defiende la vida contemplativa y la inacción". "Y lo peor, cuando un expresidente de Gobierno como Zapatero te apoya, es significativo de qué no tienen que votar los compromisarios del PP", apostillan.
En el texto, en el que hacen una férrea defensa del rival de Santamaría, comparan a Casado con otros "líderes que defienden nuestra nación", haciendo referencia a Albert Rivera, Francisco Álvarez Cascos y su Foro Asturias, Santiago Abascal con Vox o Carlos Salvador con UPN. Defienden que estos dirigentes, como Casado, garantizan la "unidad de España" contra ETA, el "separatismo catalán" o "dictaduras como las comunistas de Cuba y Venezuela".
En la misma línea, inciden en que este comunicado obedece sólo a su apuesta por un líder que "defienda" su concepción de España. "No lo hacemos por cercanía al PP, pues no existe ni existió. Se alejó mucho ya desde 2008 en el Congreso que tuvieron en Valencia", zanjan.
Minutos antes de que se diera a conocer este escrito, el presidente de la Comisión Organizadora del Congreso, Luis de Grandes, sacaba pecho por la limpieza del partido, absolutamente ajeno a este y otros golpes lanzados por los dos candidatos a ocupar el trono de Mariano Rajoy.
