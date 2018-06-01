Público
Público

CASO GÜRTEL Jesús Sepúlveda, en libertad tras pagar 100.000 euros de fianza

Tendrá que comparecer quincenalmente en el juzgado, se le retira el pasaporte y no podrá salir del territorio español 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Jesús Sepúlveda, exalcalde de Pozuelo de Alarcón y exmarido de Ana Mato, comparece ante la comisión del Congreso que investiga la supuesta financiación ilegal del PP, una cita a la que la exministra de Sanidad no asistirá hoy por tener una cita médica ine

Jesús Sepúlveda, exalcalde de Pozuelo de Alarcón y exmarido de Ana Mato. EFE/ J.J.Guillen

La Audiencia Nacional ha acordado la libertad provisional del exalcalde de Pozuelo de Alarcón y exmarido de Ana Mato, Jesús Sepúlveda, después de que haya abonado la fianza de 100.000 euros que el tribunal de la trama Gürtel le impuso tras su condena de 14 años y 4 meses, informan fuentes jurídicas.

Las mismas fuentes explican que dos personas han participado en este pago, que se produce poco antes de que se cumplan 48 horas de su entrada en la cárcel de Soto del Real. Ahora se le imponen las medidas cautelares de comparecencias quincenales en el juzgado, retirada del pasaporte y prohibición de salir del territorio español.

Los magistrados acordaron su ingreso en prisión provisional sujeta al pago de fianza de 100.000 euros por el "importe elenco de delitos relativos a la corrupción". Sin embargo, estimó que su situación es diferente a la de los también condenados por esta primera época de la trama Gürtel, Luis Bárcenas, Alberto López Viejo y Guillermo Ortega (para los que se decretó prisión sin fianza) precisamente por la menor cantidad de pena, dado que estos tres suman penas superiores a los 30 años.

Etiquetas