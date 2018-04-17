Cifuentes elimina el máster de su biografía

Cristina Cifuentes ha borrado este martes de su biografía oficial de la web de la Comunidad de Madrid y de la Asamblea regional el máster en Derecho Autonómico por la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC). La presidenta madrileña había anunciado por la mañana que renunciaba al título de URJC, a la que atribuye las irregularidades del caso, y ha insistido en que no hay motivos objetivos para dimitir.

Cifuentes ha enviado una carta al rector de la universidad, Javier Ramos, en la que recalca que obtuvo el título legalmente porque cumplió con todo lo que le pidió la universidad y todo lo que exigía la ley. Ahora, tanto la web de la Comunidad como de la Asamblea de Madrid reflejan que Cifuentes es licenciada en Derecho por la Universidad Complutense y que ha cursado un máster en Administración Pública y Dirección de Empresas por el Instituto Universitario de Investigación, sin mención ninguna al polémico máster.

Por la tarde de este mismo martes, al ser invitada a un congreso sobre medio ambiente en noviembre, Cifuentes ha respondido que hará "todo lo posible" por acudir en representación del Gobierno regional, pero ha aclarado: "Me temo que en estos momentos no está en mi mano", ha señalado en su intervención en la clausura de la segunda edición del Día de las Profesiones en el Colegio de Arquitectos de Madrid, a la que ha acudido junto al consejero de Justicia, Presidencia y portavoz del Gobierno, Ángel Garrido.

Cifuentes, que no ha hecho declaraciones a los periodistas sobre la polémica de su máster, ha remarcado que no tiene "ninguna duda" de que la Comunidad estará "perfectamente representada", en alusión a que ella tuviera que dejar el cargo antes de esa fecha por el polémico caso de su máster. No obstante, se ha comprometido a acudir a ese congreso, al que la ha invitado uno de los premiados en el acto, si sigue "siendo presidenta".