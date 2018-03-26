El coche de Puigdemont llevaba un localizador en el viaje de vuelta a Bélgica

El coche del expresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya Carles Puigdemont llevaba un geolocalizador incorporado por los investigadores españoles en su camino de regreso a Bruselas desde Helsinki.
Fuentes cercanas a la investigación han informado de que doce agentes del Centro Nacional de Inteligencias (CNI) se ocuparon de vigilar a Puigdemont desde Bruselas hasta Helsinki, un trayecto que hizo en avión el pasado jueves.
Estos agentes fueron relevados después por investigadores de la Comisaría General de Información, que se ocuparon de vigilar al expresidente en su viaje de regreso a Bélgica en coche.
De hecho, los investigadores habían colocado previamente un dispositivo de geolocalización en el vehículo del expresidente, al que siempre tuvieron controlado, aseguran las fuentes.
No obstante, ni los agentes del CNI ni los policías españoles intervinieron en la detención de Puigdemont, que se produjo ayer por la mañana en una autopista de Alemania, donde entró a través de la frontera con Dinamarca, tras abandonar el viernes por la noche Finlandia, donde había sido invitado para ofrecer unas conferencias.
Fuentes de los servicios de inteligencia afirman que el CNI ha actuado ajustándose al artículo 1 de la ley reguladora del centro, que establece que su misión es neutralizar el riesgo o amenaza contra la seguridad nacional, la integridad territorial o la estabilidad contra el Estado de derecho.
También destacan que es fundamental en este tipo de operaciones, y más en el caso de la detención de Puigdemont, la colaboración internacional con otros servicios de inteligencia de países aliados y amigos, y concretamente ahora con Alemania, y con sus fuerzas de seguridad.
