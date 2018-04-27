La Comunidad de Madrid ha enviado al Ayuntamiento de Madrid un dictamen negativo a la reversión de la venta de 1.860 viviendas sociales municipales a un fondo buitre en 2013, un proceso que inició el nuevo Gobierno de Ahora Madrid y que, de esta forma, ha quedado anulado.
La tercer teniente de alcalde y delegada del Área de Gobierno de Equidad, Derechos Sociales y Empleo, Marta Higueras, ha recordado este jueves que hace unos meses iniciaron un proceso de nulidad de las ventas de las viviendas a los fondos buitre, una iniciativa que tiene que pasar obligatoriamente por un dictamen por la comisión jurídica asesora de la Comunidad de Madrid.
"Hoy me ha llegado el dictamen diciendo que tiene que archivar el expediente. No niegan que pueda haber irregularidades penales o contables o lo que sea, pero cierran la posibilidad de seguir por la vía de la nulidad de la venta", ha indicado.
Se trata, según ha dicho, de "un dictamen sin posibilidad de recurso, ni en Europa ni en ningún sitio". "Este proceso de reversión de la venta no es posible porque la Comunidad acaba de cerrar esa puerta. Para los afectados es bastante importante porque eso no se va a producir", ha lamentado Higueras.
