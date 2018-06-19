Público
Inmigración La contundente respuesta de Teresa Rodríguez a Salvini: "Habría que hacer un censo de gilipollas"

La secretaria general de Podemos en Andalucía responde en Twitter al plan ministro del Interior italiano de hacer un censo de gitanos aunque, en palabras del político xenófobo, "desgraciadamente nos los tengamos que quedar"

La coordinadora de Podemos en Andalucía, Teresa Rodríguez, durante el reciente Consejo Ciudadano Estatal de la formación morada. (JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO | EFE)

Si por algo se caracteriza Teresa Rodríguez, líder de Podemos en Andalucía, es por que no suele morderse la lengua y suele muy clara en sus mensajes. Al menos lo ha sido este martes al llamar "gilipollas" al ministro del Interior italiano y líder de la ultraderechista Liga Norte, el ya tristemente célebre y xenófobo Matteo Salvini, el responsable de la crisis del buque Aquarius.

Matteo Salvini afirmó el lunes en una entrevista a un medio italiano su Ministerio retomará un plan para la elaboración de un censo de población gitana en Italia para tener "una fotografía de su situación" y se lamentó de que al menos a los gitanos italianos "desgraciadamente te los tienes que quedar".  Tras la polvareda causada por sus palabras, Salvini se reafirmó más tarde en su cuenta de Facebook: "Censo de los gitanos nómadas y control del dinero público que se ha invertido. Si lo propone la izquierda está bien, si lo propongo yo es RACISMO ¡No me rindo y sigo adelante! Primero los italianos y su seguridad", escribió Salvini en su perfil de la rede social.

La opinión de Teresa Rodríguez sobre estas palabras de Salvini llega también a través de las redes sociales, en concreto a través de Twitter, y no puede ser más descriptiva: "Habría que hacer un censo de gilipollas, aunque desgraciadamente nos los tengamos que quedar". Este es el tuit: 

