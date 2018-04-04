La Asociación Española de Asesores Fiscales y Gestores Tributarios (Asefiget) ha advertido este miércoles de que la utilización de la nueva 'app' de la Agencia Tributaria puede aumentar las declaraciones del IRPF presentadas con "datos erróneos".
La nueva herramienta, "atractiva y funcional", traslada el contenido y funciones del programa Renta Web del portal de la Agencia Tributaria al móvil y permite con un solo clic presentar la declaración de la renta, principal novedad de este año.
Sin embargo, a juicio de Asefiget, esa sencillez de presentar la declaración con un solo clic se convierte en la facilidad de confirmar datos erróneos por no revisarlos adecuadamente y estudiar las circunstancias del contribuyente.
Al respecto, los asesores fiscales afirman que si el contribuyente debe introducir o modificar cantidades, es más probable confundirse en el móvil que un teclado de ordenador, por lo que se expone, "por error u omisión de datos", a requerimientos de comprobación e incluso a sanciones graves. También es el último responsable tanto de los datos que tiene Hacienda como de su declaración de IRPF.
Por ello, independientemente del sistema informático utilizado para confeccionar la declaración, la asociación recomienda al contribuyente comprobar de forma detenida los datos fiscales, prestar especial atención a modificaciones en el último ejercicio en su situación familiar y patrimonial, examinar si tiene derecho a reducciones o deducciones y, en caso de duda, consultar con un profesional tributaria.
Asefiget indica que la aplicación móvil permite también la suscripción en el sistema de avisos personalizados para que la Agencia Tributaria realice notificaciones al obligado tributario. Sin embargo, a su juicio, activar esta opción supone "muchos inconvenientes", ya que se desconoce si estos avisos tendrán la consideración de notificación y si Hacienda puede emitirlos cualquier día, incluso festivos o fines de semana, por lo que recomienda prescindir de este servicio.
