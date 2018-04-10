Público
Máster de Cifuentes Dimite la subdirectora del instituto que organizó el máster de Cifuentes

La profesora Laura Nuño deja el cargo por la crisis de confianza que ha generado este asunto. La firma de Nuño en las actas de tres asignaturas que se convalidaron a la presidenta madrileña fue falsificada.

La profesora Laura Nuño.

El polémico máster de Cristina Cifuentes se ha cobrado su primera víctima. Y la que ha dimitido no es la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid. Se trata de la profesora Laura Nuño, la subdirectora del Instituto de Derecho Público que organizó el Máster en Derecho Público del Estado Autonómico. Este instituto está dirigido por Enrique Álvarez Conde, que es el director de ese máster. Nuño, según adelanta la cadena SER ha dejado el cargo por la crisis de confianza que ha generado este asunto.

Precisamente, Nuño es una de las profesoras cuya firma fue falsificada en las actas de tres asignaturas que se aprobó Cristina Cifuentes por medio de una convalidación. Como revela este martes, eldiario.es , la de Nuño es una de las cinco firmas que se falsearon en las actas selladas por el Instituto de Derecho Público con fecha de 24 de mayo de 2012.

