El polémico máster de Cristina Cifuentes se ha cobrado su primera víctima. Y la que ha dimitido no es la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid. Se trata de la profesora Laura Nuño, la subdirectora del Instituto de Derecho Público que organizó el Máster en Derecho Público del Estado Autonómico. Este instituto está dirigido por Enrique Álvarez Conde, que es el director de ese máster. Nuño, según adelanta la cadena SER ha dejado el cargo por la crisis de confianza que ha generado este asunto.
Precisamente, Nuño es una de las profesoras cuya firma fue falsificada en las actas de tres asignaturas que se aprobó Cristina Cifuentes por medio de una convalidación. Como revela este martes, eldiario.es , la de Nuño es una de las cinco firmas que se falsearon en las actas selladas por el Instituto de Derecho Público con fecha de 24 de mayo de 2012.
(Habrá ampliación)
