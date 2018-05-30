11.000 euros. Esta es la cantidad —impuestos incluidos— que el Ministerio de Energía, Turismo y Energía Digital ha adjudicado para la realización del retrato de José Manuel Soria, el ministro que dimitió en 2016 a raíz de su aparición en los Papeles de Panamá.
El retrato de Soria —8.690 euros sin impuestos—, que también renunció al puesto que le regaló Mariano Rajoy en el Banco Mundial, pasará a formar parte de la Galería Ministerial de Retratos, junto a las pinturas de otros altos cargos, según se detalla en el Portal de la Transparencia del Gobierno.
José Manuel Soria fue ministro de Industria entre 2012 y 2016. Su carrera profesional se ha visto salpicada por varios escándalos. Así, el expresidente del PP de Canarias fue cuestionado por disfrutar de unas vacaciones en Punta Cana invitado por una cadena hotelera que también posee un hotel en Lanzarote, declarado ilegal por la Justicia y en el que el exministro de Industria veraneó durante al menos tres años.
En abril de 2016, Soria apareció en los papeles de Panamá. Y días después, se destapó que fue administrador, junto con su hermano, de otra sociedad registrada en un paraíso fiscal. El exministro, acorralado por este escándalo, se vio obligado a dimitir, abandonando así "todo tipo de actividad política".
Tras su marcha, fue nombrado director ejecutivo del Banco Mundial. La decisión levantó ampollas incluso entre los dirigentes del PP debido al oscurantismo que la rodeaba, así como las dudosas explicaciones que ofrecieron Rajoy, Luis de Guindos o María Dolores de Cospedal para explicar la polémica decisión, catalogada de "dedazo". Finalmente, Soria cedió ante la presión y presentó su renuncia.
