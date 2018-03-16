Público
El Gobierno se enroca en su posición sobre pensiones y prisión permanente revisable

El portavoz del Ejecutivo, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, saca pecho por la actuación de su partido en los plenos sobre ambos asuntos en el Congreso de los Diputados, y pide a la oposición que "escuche a la calle" en lo que respecta a la prisión permanente revisable. Preguntado por la muerte del 'mantero' Mmame Mbage, y los posteriores disturbios en Lavapiés, Méndez de Vigo no aclara si el Gobierno estudia abrir una investigación. 

El ministro de Educación, Cultura y Deporte, y portavoz del Gobierno Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, durante la rueda de prensa tras la reunión del consejo de ministros. | J,J. GUILÉN

El Gobierno celebra que el Congreso de los Diputados acoja los grandes debates políticos del momento, pero no se mueve un ápice de sus posiciones en lo que respecta a las pensiones y a la prisión permanente revisable, los asuntos que han centrado el debate parlamentario esta semana.

Sobre el primero, el Ejecutivo repite los dos brindis al sol del presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, y aprovecha para vincular cualquier posible mejora de las prestaciones a la aprobación de sus Presupuestos para 2018, que presentará al inicio de abril; sobre el segundo, intenta blanquear las declaraciones de algunos dirigentes del PP -como su portavoz parlamentario, Rafael Hernando-, afirmando que ellos no son responsables de las fechas en las que esta cuestión ha llegado a pleno, y argumentando que en ningún caso ha querido aprovecharse del dolor de las víctimas para vender sus posiciones. También pide a la oposición que "reconsidere su postura" tras escuchar a la calle, que considera mucho más cercana a sus tesis.

"Muchas veces oímos que hay que escuchar a la calle, que la escuchen en esta ocasión", pedía este viernes el portavoz del Ejecutivo, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros. 

