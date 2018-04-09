Público
Público

IGUALDAD Grave acoso a la legionaria sancionada por no desfilar para cuidar a su hija de dos años

La militar del Tercio Juan de Austria, con sede en Viator, Almería, fue sancionada por no desfilar en la celebración de la Inmaculada. Tras una escalada de acoso en el cuartel, ahora sólo le queda la vía judicial.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Legionaria desfila junto a sus compañeros por el XCVII aniversario de la Legión. / YouTube

Legionaria desfila junto a sus compañeros por el XCVII aniversario de la Legión. / YouTube

El caso de la dama legionaria sancionada con tres días de multa por no asistir al desfile de la Inmaculada, patrona del Ejército, el pasado 8 de diciembre, por tener que hacerse cargo de su hija de dos años de edad, se ha convertido en un caso de creciente acoso hacia ella por parte de algunos mandos, tal y como desvela hoy El País.

Según este diario, en un parte parte elevado a la ministra de Defensa, María Dolores de Cospedal, se cuenta con detalle cómo la militar pidió un día de asuntos propios, que le fue denegado, al igual que a su marido. Ella incluso llegó a pedir al capitán si podía subir más tarde a la base con la pequeña –a primera hora de la mañana la temperatura ronda los 5 grados. Pero el capitán se negó: “¿Prefieres que te arreste a que tu hija pase frío?”, le llegó a decir a la militar.

A partir de ese momento, comenzó un acoso hacia ella por parte de algunos mandos, como el sargento; “Te van a arrestar y yo he pedido que te pongan la pena máxima, lo que más daño te haga”, le dijo,  según El País, y añadió: “Si fueras civil hoy mismo te echaría a la calle y tu hija se moriría de hambre […] olvídate de estudiar para el curso de cabo”.

Y el propio capitán también le amenazó con más arrestos: “De ti depende cumplir y que todo quede aquí o alegar y seguir tensando la cuerda”.

El acoso a las mujeres en los cuerpos armados es una realidad prácticamente invisible, según denuncian expertos y miembros de las Fuerzas Armadas y de la Guardia Civil, quienes coinciden en afirmar que existe miedo a la denuncia por las posibles represalias.

Etiquetas