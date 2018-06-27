El PSOE ha decidido este miércoles suspender de militancia al presidente de la Diputación de Valencia, Jorge Rodríguez, tras su detención esta mañana en un presunto caso de malversación de caudales públicos y prevaricación administrativa, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE.
El Juzgado de Instrucción número 9 de Valencia ha coordinado hoy una operación contra la corrupción en la que ha sido detenido el presidente de la Diputación de Valencia y alcalde de Ontinyent, Jorge Rodríguez, y otras dos personas, ha informado el TSJCV.
La causa se abrió por presuntos delitos de prevaricación administrativa y malversación de caudales públicos en mayo 2018 tras la denuncia interpuesta por la Fiscalía Anticorrupción de Valencia.
(Habrá ampliación)
