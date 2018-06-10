La nueva ministra de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, Magdalena Valerio, afirma que "la reforma laboral no se puede derogar alegremente". En una entrevista que hoy publica el diario La Razón, la titular de Trabajo señala que "la primera medida es garantizar la suficiencia de las pensiones" y agrega que antes del verano se sentará a dialogar con los empresarios y los sindicatos.
"Las normas no se pueden derogar alegremente, hay que analizar toda la reforma laboral en su conjunto y ver cuáles son los aspectos que consideramos de manera dialogada y consensuada que hay que derogar", afirma Valerio.
Preguntada por si siguen apostando por subir el salario mínimo a 1.000 euros, la ministra responde que "nuestro objetivo es conseguir las propuestas que hemos hecho a lo largo de estos últimos años, pero también somos conscientes de que gobernamos desde hace muy pocos días con una gran complejidad parlamentaria".
Sobre la tasa de temporalidad de España, Valerio afirma que "hay que adoptar medidas para resolver el fraude de los contratos a tiempo parcial y los falsos autónomos. Trabajan a tiempo completo pero cotizan a tiempo parcial, lo que supone casi nueve millones de horas ilegales".
"Lo que hay que hacer ahora es estabilizar la situación y, tarde o temprano, habrá elecciones. Sin prisas. No se puede dar un giro copernicano en tantas cosas en un margen tan escaso de tiempo", considera la ministra de Trabajo.
