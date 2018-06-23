Por primera vez en la historia de la democracia, el Ejecutivo está formado por más mujeres que hombres. En concreto, once ministras y siete ministros integran el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez. Sin embargo, si tenemos en cuenta los nombramientos de segundo nivel, hay más hombres que mujeres en los altos cargos del nuevo Ejecutivo.
"Quiero hacer un capítulo de nombramientos del Consejo de Gobierno, que ha continuado con los nombramientos de segundo nivel, que también respetan la proporción, el equilibrio de mujeres y hombres, el respeto a la igualdad de género, que ya se vio en los primeros niveles", señaló en rueda de prensa la portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, tras el Consejo de Ministros del pasado 15 de junio.
En los tres primeros Consejos de Ministros que ha celebrado, el nuevo Ejecutivo ha aprobado alrededor de 144 nombramientos de segundo nivel. De ellos, 86 son hombres y 58 son mujeres, por lo que las cifras conocidas hasta ahora no respetan fielmente esa proporción y equilibrio que anunció la también ministra de Educación.
En este sentido, la diferencia más abultada entre hombres y mujeres recae en la designación de los directores de Gabinete —12 hombres y 6 mujeres— y en la Secretaría General —10 hombres y 3 mujeres—. El reparto de las secretarías de Estado y de las subsecretarías también es desigual: 15 hombres y 12 mujeres; y 10 hombres y 6 mujeres, respectivamente.
Por otro lado, donde más se alcanza la paridad es en la designación de delegados del Gobierno, con 10 hombres y 9 mujeres. Y sólo en los nombramientos de directores generales, el número de mujeres es más elevado.
Asimismo, los nombramientos al frente de empresas y organismos públicos, como la SEPI (Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales), el ICO (Instituto de Crédito Oficial), o la Agencia Estatal de Administración Tributaria, han recaído —de momento— en más hombres que en mujeres.
Cierto es que el nombramiento de la Alta Comisionada, un cargo creado por el Gobierno de Sánchez para la lucha contra la pobreza infantil, ha recaído en una mujer: María Luisa Carcedo.
