Memoria Histórica La mayoría de los españoles está a favor de exhumar a Franco e ilegalizar su fundación

Los votantes y seguidores de los partidos de izquierdas (PSOE y Unidos Podemos) se muestran rotundamente a favor de sacar al dictador del monumento franquista, mientras que los simpatizantes de los partidos de derechas (PP y Cs) se declaran mayoritariamente en contra.

Visitantes en el Valle de los Caídos. / J.GÓMEZ

La mayoría de los españoles, concretamente un 56%, está a favor de la exhumación de los restos de Franco del Valle de los Caídos y apoya la ilegalización de la fundación dedicada a la figura del dictador, según una encuesta de LaSexta.

Los datos del barómetro de la cadena de AtresMedia  revelan que sólo el 33,8% de los ciudadanos están en contra del traslado de los restos del dictador y un 9,8% de la población "no sabe" o "no contesta" a la encuesta.

Por partidos, los votantes del PSOE y de Unidos Podemos, en rotunda mayoría apoyan la exhumación del dictador, mientras que de los simpatizantes del PP, sólo el 13% apoyaría que se sacase los restos de Franco. Por otro lado, el 79,7% de los seguidores populares rechazarían la medida anunciada por el Gobierno.

En Ciudadanos el porcentaje mayoritario (57,5%) estaría a favor según esta encuesta.

En cuanto a la ilegalización de la Fundación Nacional Francisco Franco, la tendencia es similar, con los seguidores de los partidos de izquierdas mayoritariamente a favor, frente a los de los partidos de derechas (Cs y PP) más divididos pero posicionados en contra.

La encuesta recoge también las posiciones ciudadanas a una hipotética expropiación del Pazos de Meirás a la familia Franco. En este caso, el 68,8% de la población española a favor y un 22,3% en contra.

