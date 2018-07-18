Público
Armada Española Los nuevos submarinos de la Armada Española no caben en el muelle de la base de Cartagena

Defensa ya tuvo que aumentar la eslora del S-80 para que pudiese flotar. Ahora, el Ministerio tendrá que incrementar el techo de gasto en 16 millones de euros con el fin de que los submarinos quepan en las fosas de atranque de la base naval.

El submarino S-80 construido por Navantia/Navantia

El nuevo submarino de la Armada sigue dando problemas. Después de alargar su eslora por el peso de su nave, ahora Defensa tendrá que invertir 16 millones de euros extras para agrandar los muelles de la base de Cartagena con el fin de que el submarino S-80 Plus quepa en las fosas del atraque de la base naval, tal y como adelanta El País.

Cada uno de los cuatro S-80 Plus costará prácticamente el doble de lo previsto. En un principio, un S-80 Plus costó 2.132 millones, a lo que si se suma la cantidad que invertirá ahora la administración, 1.772 millones de euros, da un resultado de 3.907 millones por cada S-80.

El Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy dejó preparado el expediente de modificación del coste del nuevo submarino, pero no fue aprobado. Será el Ministerio dirigido por Margarita Robles el encargado de tramitarlo con urgencia para que no se paralice su construcción.

El equipo de Robles deberá pedir informe al Consejo del Estado, elevar el techo de gasto para dragar y alargar las fosas y rectificar la orden de ejecución a Navantia, según el diario El País.

