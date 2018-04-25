El periodismo pasa una de sus etapas más difíciles por la falta de confianza y de respeto que padece, a menudo alentada por los mismos dirigentes políticos y regímenes autoritarios a los que la Prensa debe vigilar en su función de desarrollo de una información veraz, derecho fundamental recogido en nuestra Constitución.
Coincidiendo con la difusión del último informe anual de Reporteros Sin Fronteras (RSF) en el que se alerta de ese creciente odio hacia el periodismo, el Club de Amigos de la Unesco en Madrid (CAUM) presenta este miércoles, 25 de abril, a las 19.00 horas, una charla/coloquio sobre los riesgos que afrontan los periodistas que ejercen rectamente su profesión y denuncian los escándalos de corrupción y los abusos de poder.
El equipo de investigación de 'Público' desveló el escándalo de 'Las cloacas de Interior'
En la conferencia y diálogo posterior con los asistentes participará el jefe de Investigación de Público, Carlos Enrique Bayo, quien ha levantado –con la conocida periodista Patricia López, también de nuestro diario– el escándalo de Las cloacas de Interior, desvelado por la revelación de las grabaciones secretas en el despacho del ministro Jorge Fernández Díaz.
Se trata de reivindicar la arriesgada labor que ejercen numerosos periodistas en todo el mundo, donde el año pasado fueron asesinados 65 reporteros –y este año ya han muerto otros 12– víctimas de los sicarios enviados por los poderosos a los que denuncian, o caídos bajo el fuego de las armas en guerras y represión.
Comentarios
