Público
Público

Periodistas en peligro Amigos de la Unesco ofrece una conferencia sobre "Periodismo: ¿profesión de riesgo?"

Este miércoles por la tarde, en el Club de Amigos de la Unesco a las 19.00h el equipo de investigación de 'Público' ofrecerá una charla/coloquio sobre el creciente odio al periodismo que acaba de denunciar la organización internacional Reporteros Sin Fronteras (RSF). Bajo el titular "Periodismo: profesión de riesgo (Las cloacas del poder)", se tratará sobre los peligros que afrontan los periodistas que se dedican a destapar abusos de poder y corrupción, tanto en España como en otro países.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Cartel de presentación de la charla/coloquio que se celebra esta tarde, a las 19.00, en el CAUM (calle Atocha, 20).

Cartel de presentación de la charla/coloquio que se celebra esta tarde, a las 19.00, en el CAUM (calle Atocha, 20).

El periodismo pasa una de sus etapas más difíciles por la falta de confianza y de respeto que padece, a menudo alentada por los mismos dirigentes políticos y regímenes autoritarios a los que la Prensa debe vigilar en su función de desarrollo de una información veraz, derecho fundamental recogido en nuestra Constitución.

Coincidiendo con la difusión del último informe anual de Reporteros Sin Fronteras (RSF) en el que se alerta de ese creciente odio hacia el periodismo, el Club de Amigos de la Unesco en Madrid (CAUM) presenta este miércoles, 25 de abril, a las 19.00 horas, una charla/coloquio sobre los riesgos que afrontan los periodistas que ejercen rectamente su profesión y denuncian los escándalos de corrupción y los abusos de poder.

El equipo de investigación de 'Público' desveló el escándalo de 'Las cloacas de Interior'

En la conferencia y diálogo posterior con los asistentes participará el jefe de Investigación de Público, Carlos Enrique Bayo, quien ha levantado –con la conocida periodista Patricia López, también de nuestro diario– el escándalo de Las cloacas de Interior, desvelado por la revelación de las grabaciones secretas en el despacho del ministro Jorge Fernández Díaz.

Se trata de reivindicar la arriesgada labor que ejercen numerosos periodistas en todo el mundo, donde el año pasado fueron asesinados 65 reporteros –y este año ya han muerto otros 12– víctimas de los sicarios enviados por los poderosos a los que denuncian, o caídos bajo el fuego de las armas en guerras y represión.

Etiquetas