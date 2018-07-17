Pontevedra no quiere espectáculos taurinos. El pleno del Ayuntamiento ha aprobado una moción de En Marea en la que rechaza este tipo de actos e insta a la Xunta de Galicia y a la Unión Europea a condenarlos.
El Partido Popular fue el único grupo municipal que se negó a la declaración del Concello de Pontevedra como Administración contraria a los espectáculos taurinos, aunque salió adelante con varias enmiendas. Entre ellas, una del BNG para instar al Gobierno Central a realizar las modificaciones legislativas necesarias para vetar la que se hagan estos eventos, ya que "es una cuestión de competencias. Solo ellos pueden decidir que este residuo del más rancio españolismo deje de ser considerado patrimonio cultural del Estado", afirmó su concejal.
Por su parte, En Marea amplió le ámbito de la petición hasta la UE, algo que desconcertó al PSOE, que añadió que "apoyaría todo,"incluso si quieren añadir que se prohíban también en Sudamérica".
