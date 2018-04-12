El "posgrado en Harvard" de Pablo Casado resulta ser un intensivo de 4 días en Aravaca

Aparece referenciado en su currículum como “DGP de la Kennedy School of Government de la Universidad de Harvard”. Suena bien. Suena elevado incluso. Pero lo cierto es que tras el epígrafe se esconde un curso de cuatro días en el barrio Aravaca. Así lo explica eldiario.es en una nueva información que señala a Pablo Casado y pone en entredicho aquellas declaraciones que realizaba este martes para explicar cómo pudo aprobar su máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos sin ir a clase: “Yo por entonces ya tenía cuatro posgrados en mi materia: uno en Harvard y otro en Georgetown, ambos en Estados Unidos, y otros dos en España”.
Según estas informaciones, este curso de Harvard se impartió en Madrid, en concreto en el barrio de Aravaca, en el campus del IESE, la escuela de negocios de la Universidad de Navarra. Un curso cuyo programa tenía una duración de apenas cuatro días —del 16 al 19 de junio— y no imponía apenas requisitos salvo el pertinente pago de la matrícula, como tampoco los había para la obtención del diploma; con la asistencia a todas las clases era suficiente.
El curso abordaba "estrategias de liderazgo" para "directivos públicos". Su coste rondaba los 2000 euros y se impartía íntegramente en inglés con traducción simultánea. Además, el máster contó con el patrocinio de la Comunidad de Madrid, la Junta de Castilla y León y el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona.
Lo cierto es que definir el curso como "posgrado", tal y como asegura Casado —“se puede decir que son posgrados. Sí, porque te piden la licenciatura para acceder a ellos”— no es correcto ya que para dicho curso no había ningún requisito académico obligatorio para asistir.
