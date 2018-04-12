Público
Máster Cifuentes El PSOE superaría en un punto a PP y Cs en Madrid

Los partidos de Rajoy y Rivera quedarían prácticamente empatados en torno al 26% de los votos

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez (c), el portavoz adjunto del grupo parlamentario socialista en la Asamblea de Madrid, José Manuel Franco (i), y la vicesecretarua general, Adriana Lastra (d), tras la reunión conjunta de la ejecutiva federal y la madrileña. EFE/Chema Moya

El PSOE ganaría las elecciones en la Comunidad de Madrid con el 27,5% de los votos y 37 escaños, según un sondeo encargado por el PSOE realizado entre el 6 y el 10 de abril, una vez que ya había estallado el “caso Cifuentes”.

Según los datos de esta encuesta, realizada telefónicamente a 1.805 personas, los socialista subirían 2,6 puntos en votos con respecto a los resultados de hace tres años, y ganarían dos escaños más.

La encuesta también refleja un empate técnico entre Partido Popular y Ciudadanos, aunque estaría medio punto por encima el partido de Rivera (con el 26,8%), casi siete puntos más que los últimos comicios. El PP, siempre según el sondeo socialista, obtendría el 26,3% de los sufragios y se quedaría con 36 diputados, los mismos que tendría Ciudadanos. Esto supondría para los populares perder ocho escaños y casi el 5% del voto que tenía.

En cuanto a Unidos Podemos, el sondeo socialista también refleja un descenso en escaños y en intención de voto. Así, la formación morada se quedaría en el 14,5% frente al 15,7% que logró hace tres años; y pasaría de 22 diputados a 20.

El PSOE considera que estos datos ratifican el apoyo a su decisión de presentar la moción de censura, ponen en evidencia el desgaste del Partido Popular y también reflejan que Ciudadanos no está acertando con su posicionamiento en este escándalo.

