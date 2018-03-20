Público
Público

Cifuentes, en el Congreso El PP convierte en un "espectáculo" la comisión sobre su financiación para tapar la comparecencia de Cifuentes

Una quincena de diputados conservadores han palmeado en señal de aprobación durante la intervención de su portavoz, increpando también a comparecientes de otros grupos, hasta el punto de ganarse la bronca del presidente de la comisión, Pedro Quevedo: "Eviten este tipo de espectáculos". "¿Se dan cuenta de lo mal que estamos quedando?".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes (c), junto al coordinador general del PP, Fernando Martínez Maíllo (i), y el portavoz popular en el Congreso, Rafael Hernando (d), a su llegada al Congreso de los Diputados, donde hoy comparece e

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes (c), junto al coordinador general del PP, Fernando Martínez Maíllo (i), y el portavoz popular en el Congreso, Rafael Hernando (d), a su llegada al Congreso de los Diputados, donde hoy comparece en la Comisión de Investigación sobre la supuesta financiación ilegal del Partido Popular. Cifuentes ha considerado "muy grave", y "una vergüenza" que la cámara baja se preste a ser "altavoz de la difamación" y a "seguir la estrategia defensiva de un presunto delincuente", en referencia al exconsejero madrileño, Francisco Granados. EFE/ Fernando Alvarado

El PP ha embarrado al máximo la Comisión de Investigación sobre su financiación ilegal durante la comparecencia de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, este martes.

Una quincena de diputados del Partido Popular han asistido a las dos horas y media de comparecencia, increpando a ponentes de otros grupos, cuchicheando durante sus intervenciones, e incluso palmeando en señal de aprobación, especialmente durante la intervención de su portavoz, Beatriz Escudero.

Quevedo: "Yo presido esta comisión y no tengo ningún interés en acabar con el PP"; "Eviten este tipo de espectáculos"

"Llevamos dos horas escuchando como nos ponen verdes a nosotros". "Ahora nos toca al PP", sostenía Escudero, que ha situado a Cifuentes como la víctima de una comisión que aspira a "destruir al PP".

De hecho, las palabras de Escudero y la actitud de los diputados conservadores han irritado al resto de comparecientes, y en especial al presidente de la comisión, Pedro Quevedo (Nueva Canarias). "Yo presido esta comisión y no tengo ningún interés en acabar con el PP", sostenía Quevedo, que se ha comprometido a llevar sus quejas a la próxima reunión de los portavoces.

Los llamamientos al orden de Quevedo y sus críticas se han reproducido durante toda casi la totalidad de la intervención de la portavoz del PP: "No continúen por ese camino"; "Eviten este tipo de espectáculos"; "¿Se dan cuenta de lo mal que estamos quedando?", abroncaba el diputado de Nueva Canarias, mientras el PP mantenía la misma actitud. 

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas