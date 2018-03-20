PP, PSOE y Cs se unen para blindar (otra vez) la impunidad de los crímenes franquistas

El Congreso no modificará la Ley de Amnistía para permitir que los crímenes del franquismo sean juzgados. Dicho de otro modo, PP, PSOE, y Cs se han unido este martes en el Parlamento para que los crímenes franquistas permanezcan impunes. Los tres partidos han anunciado su intención de rechazar la propuesta Unidos Podemos, ERC, PNV y Grupo Mixto para modificar la Ley de Amnistía para que no sea aplicable a los delitos de la dictadura.
La propuesta, que nació de los distintos colectivos y víctimas que integran la Coordinadora Estatal de Apoyo a la Querella Argentina (CEAQUA), solicitaba añadir un párrafo a la conocida Ley de Amnistía que estableciera, concretamente, que la norma "No impedirá" que "los juzgados y tribunales investiguen, enjuicien e impongan las penas correspondientes a las personas responsables de haber cometido delito de genocidio, lesa humanidad, delitos de guerra y otras graves violaciones de derechos humanos".
El PSOE ya avanzó que votará en contra de dicha reforma al alegar que esta iniciativa plantea problemas de "seguridad jurídica". No obstante, no es la primera vez que los socialistas se niegan a reformar la Ley de Amnistía ni que alegan problemas de "seguridad jurídica" para tumbar una propuesta de las víctimas de la dictadura. Este fue también el argumento de los socialistas para rechazar, durante la legislatura de Zapatero, la anulación de los juicios del franquismo que mantienen a personajes como el poeta Miguel Hernández en el listado de criminales.
((SEGUIRÁ AMPLIACIÓN))
